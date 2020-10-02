Traverse City Clerk Gets Extra Volunteers for 2020 Election

The Traverse City Clerk’s office sent out the call for more Election Day workers and the response was overwhelming.

Traverse City Clerk, Benjamin Marenette says, “We received somewhere around 250 new applications as a result to that. That number doesn’t even include the dozens and dozens of people that just stepped forward in an informal way.”

The City Clerk says the election process would not be possible without extra help, and a mind the Coronavirus pandemic— they want to be prepared.

“There’s always a possibility depending on how the fall shapes up that COVID cases in the community could possibly spike and if they do there might be a number of people that might not want to work on Election Day.”

Erin Anderson Whiting has volunteered to help with several elections.

“I thought it’s time for me to actually do something more active to participate in this process that I think is so important,” said Anderson Whiting.

She says typically many of the volunteers are elderly and this year many of them want a break.

“I think it’s really lovely for those who are perhaps younger or don’t have any underlying conditions to step up and say I’m going to do this to keep my neighbors safe,” said Anderson Whiting.

Safety has become a top priority for the Clerk’s office.

“It’s important that we conduct this election, that we have all the resources necessary to do it in a way that is airtight,” says Marenette.

The Clerk’s office says that they are no longer taking applications for election workers.

They hope this means that they’ll have good turnout come this November.