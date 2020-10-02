The Four Friday Sessions: Owen James Performs ‘Columbo Revisited’

For this week’s Friday Sessions on ‘The Four’ we have a musician who can sing very well, he just prefers to play guitar! You can catch Owen James performing around the Petoskey area, and every Sunday night on his Sunday solo set on Facebook.

We ended our fantastic week with one of his smooth sounding songs, ‘Columbo Revisited’.

To check out Owen James’ virtual performances, click here.

Click here to learn more about him, and where to see him perform live.