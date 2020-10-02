State Supreme Court Rules Against Governor’s Use of Emergency Powers

The Associated Press reported that the Michigan Supreme Court ruled against Governor Whitmer over her use of emergency powers to respond to the coronavirus.

The Governor’s Office and Republican-led legislature have been going back and forth on the issue for months.

Republicans say the Governor should not be allowed to continually declare a state of emergency without legislative approval.

Governor Whitmer is defending her use of emergency powers by citing a 1945 law, saying it gives her the power to take executive action in times of crisis.

The state Supreme Court’s opinion was requested by a U.S. District Court Judge who wanted more input on the matter.

The decision from the state Supreme Court doesn’t immediately change anything.

The Governor’s orders will remain in effect until October 23rd.