Send a Teacher a Pint of ‘Gratitude’ from Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville Ice Cream is asking students and their parents to show some gratitude towards the teachers and staff at their local schools in their latest campaign.

You can nominate your favorite educator or support staff member, and give them a little happiness in their lives with ‘Random Acts of Ice Cream‘.

If the person you nominated was chosen, they will receive a pint of Hudsonville Ice Cream directly to their door.

“We believe kindness can change the way people see and experience the world. Random Acts of Ice Cream was created to honor special individuals and spark a little happiness in their lives”.

Click here to learn more about the ‘Random Acts of Ice Cream’ campaign.