Roll and Stroll: Arts for All of Northern Michigan Hosts 2-Week Inclusive Art Walk Fundraiser

October is officially here and it’s important to make the last few warm fall days count! Arts for All of Northern Michigan, a nonprofit providing arts to people of all abilities located in Traverse City, is doing just that— they’re encouraging people to get outside, support local artists with their first annual “Roll and Stroll” event taking place Oct. 1-15.

This fundraiser is fully inclusive and accessible. There is a $25 registration fee that goes towards providing programming for participants. Lauren Scroggie who has been participating in events with Arts for All for the last 4 years says, “It’s a place where you get to know new people and join arts for all and join all sorts of different things.”

Even in the age of COVID-19, there are still ways to safely get involved and social distance. Jane Kittendorf, the Executive Director at Arts for All of Northern Michigan says, “We still have things we can enjoy we have local businesses we can support we have local artists who are still thriving and found ways to make great art.”

