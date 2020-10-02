President Trump Continuing to Carry Out Duties After Testing Positive for COVID-19

With the announcement early Friday morning of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus, the President is continuing to work and carry out his duties from inside his residence at the White House.

President Trump currently has mild symptoms of the coronavirus. If things get to a point where it’s determined the President cannot perform those duties, Vice President Mike Pence would take over.

This has happened several times before in American history, where vice presidents temporarily assume power, if for example the President is undergoing surgery.

There’s also the question of what this means for the Supreme Court nomination, future debates, President Trump’s campaign and what happens to senior White House staff if they test positive.

Coming up at 9&10 News at 5 and 6, we’ll speak with a Ferris State professor to answer those questions.