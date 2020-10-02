President Trump, First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news broke in the early morning hours Friday. The White House doctor says the president and the first lady are “both well at this time” and they plan to stay at the White House. The physician also says President Trump plans to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption.”

President Trump announced the test results on Twitter, saying “we will get through this together!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent well wishes to President Trump and the first lady Friday after the couple tested positive for COVID-19. Biden and the president were together Tuesday at the debate in Ohio. They socially distanced on stage and did not shake hands.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Governor Gretchen Whitmer wished the president and first lady a speedy recovery, and says she hopes that today’s news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American stating, “This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president. Here’s the good news. We can beat this enemy – but it’s going to take every single one of us working together to do it. Right now the most effective weapon we have is pretty simple: it’s wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth. It’s washing your hands with soap and water. And maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another.”

Earlier Thursday night, President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady were awaiting their test results and quarantining after his staffer, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19.

Hicks, a counselor for the president, spent time aboard Air Force One with him this week. She is the closest White House aid to test positive, so far.