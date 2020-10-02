MTM On The Road: Michigan Apples in Season, Ready to be Picked

Fall is here in Michigan, which means it’s time to enjoy some delicious apples.

Michigan is the third largest producer of apples in the United States. There are over 16 different varieties of apples in Michigan.

You can pick some of your favorites at Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo in New Era.

The Michigan Apple Committee can provide everything you need to know when it comes to apples, including some delicious recipes.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are whipping some up Friday morning and telling us more about this juicy fruit!

Below are some recipes:

Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip – This easy 3-ingredient dip takes just seconds to prepare and it’s loaded with protein. Serve with sliced Michigan Apples for a healthy and delicious snack.

1 container vanilla Greek yogurt

1/2 cup peanut butter

3 tablespoons honey

Combine the yogurt, peanut butter, and honey in a small mixing bowl. Stir together until thoroughly blended. Serve with Michigan Apple slices. Leftovers can be covered and stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Apple and Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwiches – Many of our tailgate parties and autumn get togethers will be in our own backyard this year. As you gather safely with family and friends, enjoy these BBQ sandwiches that add the sweetness of a fall favorite – Michigan Apples!

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

4 cups cooked shredded pork butt roast

1 cup smoky or mesquite bottled barbeque sauce

1/3 cup Michigan Apple juice concentrate

1 tablespoon butter

2 medium Michigan Apples*, cored, sliced

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon-sugar

6 crusty sandwich rolls, split

Combine pork, barbecue sauce and apple juice concentrate in large saucepan. Heat over medium heat until heated through, stirring frequently. Meanwhile, melt butter in medium skillet over medium heat. Add sliced apples and cinnamon-sugar. Cook and stir 5 to 6 minutes or until apples are tender. Divide pork mixture evenly over bottom half of rolls. Spoon cooked apples over pork. Cover with tops of rolls. Serve with fresh veggies such as baby carrots, cucumbers, sugar snap peas, or peppers.

Nutrition information per serving: 510 calories; 21g fat; 57g carbohydrate; 23g protein; 1g fiber; 598mg sodium

* Suggested Michigan Apple varieties to use: Ida Red, Rome, Empire, Gala, Jonagold, Jonathan, McIntosh.

Michigan Apple Chicken Pasta Salad – The flavorful ingredients in this salad come together quickly to make a delicious lunch or dinner that only need a whole grain baguette to make it complete.

Makes approximately 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

8 ounces cavatappi pasta noodles

1/2 medium shallot, minced

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

2/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons poppyseeds

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 Michigan Gala apples, cored and chopped

4 ounces crumbled blue cheese

2 cups shredded cooked chicken (suggested: meat from a rotisserie chicken)

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup dried cherries

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in large bowl, whisk together shallot, yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, poppyseeds, salt and pepper. Add apples, cheese, chicken, pecans, cherries and cooked pasta to bowl with dressing. Toss until well combined; refrigerate at least 2 hours or up to 2 days before serving. Serve garnished with parsley, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving (without salt): Calories: 384, Fat: 19g, Carbohydrate: 35g, Protein: 16g, Fiber: 3.6g, Sodium: 365mg

Cinnamon Streusel Fresh Michigan Apple Bars – These easy-to-make bars are a perfect fall treat that can be tucked inside a lunch box or served with a glass of milk or cup of coffee for snack time.

Makes 15 bars

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

¾ cup granulated sugar (see Tip)

1 ¼ cups white whole-wheat flour or all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons canola oil

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups chopped Michigan Apples* (3 medium)

2 tablespoons white whole-wheat flour or all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar (see Tip)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over the edges of the pan. Coat foil with cooking spray; set pan aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, the 1 1/4 cups white whole-wheat flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, the baking soda and salt. In another medium bowl whisk together oil, eggs and vanilla; stir in apples. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; stir until combined (batter will be very stiff and dough like). Spread batter mixture evenly in the prepared pan; if necessary, use your slightly moistened hands to pat batter into an even layer. The batter will be shallow in the pan. For the topping, in a medium bowl stir together the 2 tablespoons white whole-wheat flour, the brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle crumb mixture over the batter in the baking pan. Bake about 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Using the edges of the foil, lift the uncut bars out of the pan. Cut into bars.

Nutrition information per serving: 123 calories; 3g fat; 22g carbohydrates; 2.4g protein; 1.4g fiber; 105mg sodium

*Suggested Michigan Apple varieties to use: Ida Red, Rome, Empire, Gala, Jonagold, Jonathan, McIntosh.

Recipe and photo source: www.eatingwell.com