Michigan Officials Report 780 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 780 new cases of the coronavirus and seven additional COVID-19 deaths.

Following a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula, or Region 8, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is moving the region back to Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan, effective Friday, Oct. 9.

Michigan now has 126,358 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,788 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of September 25, recoveries now stand at 95,051.