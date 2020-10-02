Meals from the Mitten: Asparagus Stuffed Chicken Breast & Caprese Salad

Meals from the Mitten author, Gina Ferwerda gives us a recipe to use up those tomatoes picked from the end of summer. Checkout her deliciously fresh dish – asparagus stuffed chicken breast & caprese salad.

Asparagus Stuffed Chicken Breast With an Heirloom Caprese Salad

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon house-smoked seasoning

1/4 cup fresh pesto (recipe below)

8 fresh asparagus spears, trimmed to 5-6” in length

1/4 cup shredded smoked gouda cheese

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 400º-F. Slice chicken breasts in half, lengthwise, almost all the way through the center, and lay flat. Evenly sprinkle house seasoning over both sides of the butterflied chicken breasts. Evenly spread the pesto on the inside of each breast, followed by 2 asparagus spears. Sprinkle cheeses over top, then roll up each breast. Secure with toothpick, if necessary. Melt oil and butter in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. When the skillet is hot, add the stuffed chicken breasts. Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side. (Remove toothpicks now, if added, and place chicken seam-side down in skillet.) Transfer chicken to oven and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until chicken is completely cooked. Remove chicken and let rest. Serve with Heirloom Caprese Salad.

Heirloom Caprese Salad

2 large heirloom tomatoes, cut into 3/4-inch slices

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced 1/2-inch thick

2 tablespoons fresh pesto (recipe below)

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

ASSEMBLE

Layer tomato and mozzarella slices on a platter. Drizzle pesto over slices and garnish with fresh basil.

Pesto

1 1/2 cups fresh basil leaves

2 garlic cloves

1 cup olive oil

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

ASSEMBLE

Add all pesto ingredients to a food processor and process for 2 to 3 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the processor, as necessary. Taste and add extra salt and pepper, if desired. Cover and refrigerate any leftover pesto.

NOTE

Add a splash of balsamic vinegar or glaze, red wine vinegar, or a squeeze of fresh lemon over this entire dish just before serving.