Mackinac State Historic Parks Director Retires After 49 Year Career

After a nearly 50 year career, a Mackinac Island staple retired Friday.

Phil Porter has been with the Mackinac State Historic Parks since the ‘70’s.

He started as tour guide at Fort Mackinac while he was in college.

Eventually, he rose the ranks and became the parks’ director.

On Friday, Porter was able to dawn the tour guide uniform one more time and perform a rifle demonstration just as he did on his first day 49 years ago.

“It’s been a really wonderful and blessed career to be able to work at the place you love doing the work you love for 49 years,” Porter said. “I began on this parade ground in 1972 and here we are ending up today 49 years later.”

He’s not leaving completely. He’ll be sticking around as director emeritus, helping the incoming director in the transition.