Judge Orders Census Bureau to Inform Workers That Count Will Continue Through October

A federal judge is asking the Census Bureau to text every 2020 census worker Friday, letting them know the census count will continue through the end of October.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of San Jose, Calif., issued the new order Thursday.

The order instructs the Census Bureau to send out a mass text, instructing census workers that the Oct. 5 deadline is no longer in effect.

Koh also says the text should let people know they can still answer the questionnaire through Oct. 31.