Joe, Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus

Joe Buczek,

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have both tested negative for the coronavirus, Biden’s campaign announced Friday.

The announcement comes in the wake of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus.

The former Vice President is still scheduled to make a campaign stop in Grand Rapids Friday.

Categories: Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories