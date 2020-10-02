Joe, Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have both tested negative for the coronavirus, Biden’s campaign announced Friday.

The announcement comes in the wake of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

The former Vice President is still scheduled to make a campaign stop in Grand Rapids Friday.