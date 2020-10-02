Healthy Living: Stocking Your Medicine Cabinet During COVID-19

Does your medicine cabinet need stocking up?

The COVID-19 pandemic has some people taking inventory, and one specific medical device could come in handy—the pulse oximeter. It measures oxygen levels in your blood.

You can buy one for around $30 to $60 at most pharmacies or online retailers. It may detect early signs of pneumonia, which is particularly important in COVID-19 cases.

Learn more about the pulse oximeter and other essentials in today’s Healthy Living.