Grant Me Hope: Robert

His smile can warm any heart. We meet laid back and easy going, 15-year-old Robert in this edition of ‘Grant Me Hope’.

Besides finding a forever family, comics and basketball are at the top of his list. He would like a family to support his hobbies as well as listening to music, singing, and traveling. One day he would like to visit Puerto Rico, and sample the cuisine.

“Robert is funny, outgoing, and very personable,” says a person close to him. “Robert is a great and loving youth. He is a great role model for other youth”.

Robert is open to one or two parents in his future forever family.

If you are interested in adopting Robert or any other children in Michigan, click here.

