Grand Traverse County Dems, GOP, Voters React to President’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus.

The news sent shockwaves through local political circles. Both the Grand Traverse Democrats and GT GOP say they’re shocked and wish them a speedy recovery.

The democrats don’t say this will change any of their strategies one month before November 3.

“I’m expecting some rearrangements to the schedule of debates because of the illness so we’ll see how that goes…locally, I don’t expect this to change anything on our part,” said democratic chair Chris Cracchiolo.

Local GOP members say the president’s diagnosis could inspire them to campaign harder.

“I think this actually motivates us even more to get out there are work even harder for the president,” said chair Haider Kazim. “In the meantime, were going to continue doing what we’ve been doing all along, promoting our message, knocking doors, making phone calls.”

Voter Scott Hammond says hopefully this will make the country take coronavirus more seriously.

“While I don’t wish them ill will, I do hope that the seriousness of it is magnified by symptoms,” said Hammonnd. “I think the anti-maskers should ask themselves if this is a good idea going forward.”

Voter Jennifer Honeysette says she remains supportive of the president.

“It doesn’t change my opinion, I still think…I shouldn’t have to go to the grocery store, my grandma shouldn’t have to walk through the enclosed parking garage with a mask on when she’s 74 years old and has asthma and can’t breathe,” said Honeysette.

It remains to be seen how this diagnosis will affect what’s left of the campaign.