Ferris State Students React to President Trump’s Covid-19 Diagnosis

Word of the president’s diagnosis spread quickly on college campuses.

Many students at Ferris State University in Big Rapids say they found out Friday morning on social media.

They tell us they are not surprised the president tested positive and hope this reminds people to take the virus seriously and that anyone can get it.

“He’s supposed to set an example for all of us and he’s the one who got it. Anybody can get it, that’s what I’ve always thought and he got it,” said Samantha Rodriguez.

“Pretty shocking, I’m not too surprised though. Definitely not a good thing to have the president have the virus,” said Carter Anderson.

Students we talked to all say they hope the president recovers quickly.