Father Fred Foundation Kicks Off Fall Food Drive

It’s the time of year for the Father Fred Foundation’s Fall Food Drive in Traverse City, and you’re being encouraged to step up and help. The fall food drive is the second food drive of the year for the Father Fred Foundation.

The food drive officially kicks off, Saturday, October 3 and people are encouraged to make donations at Oleson’s and Tom’s grocery stores in the Traverse City area. You can also make financial donations as well in those grocery stores that will go toward the Father Fred Foundation.

“Obviously with everything going right now, the need is growing. We want to be here to fill the need. We’re providing services as usual but in a completely different way. This is where people call in and they can drive up and pick up their order. We’re observing social distancing and doing the best we can to fill the need,” says advancement manager for the Father Fred Foundation, Elaine Taule.

The Father Fred Foundation Food Drive will go until October 10th with a wrap up at the Elk’s Lodge just off Division Street in Traverse City, where donations can be made from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the meantime, you can donate at Olesen’s or Tom’s grocery stores.

To see the list of non-perishable food that is needed and other available assistance programs you can check out the Father Fred Foundation website.