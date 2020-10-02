Fall Color Tours Bring Visitors to Cadillac Area

The seasons are changing, and the fall colors have arrived. That also means tourists return to the area.

“It’s definitely a fun season for people to get out and enjoy and explore a little bit,” said Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Joy VanDrie. “Although we love summer, people love the fall just because it just seems very nostalgic.”

Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau offers four routes visitors can take to view the colors.

“One is right around our lakes here in Cadillac, Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell. We have another one that takes you along the rolling hills over by Lake City and up towards Manton,” said VanDrie. “Another one takes you up over and through Mesick, and then we have another one that takes you out through Hoxeyville, Harrietta down to Bristol.

VanDrie said these tours have gotten popular in the last few years.

“Our estimate is anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 people over three to four weeks that come into the area,” VanDrie said.

Those visitors are bringing their business to local hotels and resorts.

“Typically, we’re looking at booked weekends,” VanDrie said. “We’ve actually seen a lot more families come up during the week…renting out multiple rooms, renting out cottages for more than just the weekend.”

Evergreen Golf Resort has experienced a lot of bookings the past few weeks.

“A lot of the people that come usually come for Friday through Tuesday or Thursday through Sunday,” said Marketing Manager Brandy Waltemyer. “They’ve got an extra little day in there either at the beginning or the end.”

Waltemyer said the fall colors are a unique experience in northern Michigan.

“It is important to show off what we have here because you don’t really get this down state,” Waltemyer said. “You do get the changing colors, but you don’t have the rolling hills and the lakes and the rivers. There’s just so much more to do and a lot more space to do it.”