Crews Work to Update, Repair Chappel Dam Following May’s Historic Flood

In May, the Chappel Dam in Gladwin County was one of many damaged in a historic rain event that led to a catastrophic flood.

Now, crews are working to repair the dam. The Wiggins Lake Level Authority says it’s the first dam in the area to begin updates and repairs since the historic floods back in May.

“The people on the lake wanted it done and wanted it done right away,” says Michael Rajt, chairman of the Wiggins Lake Level Authority.

Rajt says after the floods, they immediately began conducting inspections of the damages to the Chappel Dam:

“We had four different inspections in the week following it, including a diver that went down and inspected everything you can’t see; and we decided to step up the inspection schedule, so we were inspecting it every week instead of monthly.”

Rajt says it will cost around $850,000 to repair the dam, paid mostly by property owners on Wiggins Lake.

“It was what everybody wanted to do. We had a number of meetings over the summer including the property owner’s association and the lake level authority,” says Rajt. “The unanimous feeling from the folks on the lake was that we need to do this and we need to do it now and we need to do it right.”

Mike Hermann lives on Wiggins Lake and is also a volunteer for the Chappel Dam. He says repairs to the dam has been needed for years, now he’s happy the work is finally getting done.

“We wanted to be in the best possible shape that we could be so that we could operate the dam, not only for the benefit of the lake owners, but for the benefit of everybody downstream,” says Hermann.

In hopes that what happened back in May, doesn’t happen again.

Hermann says, “The safety is the most important factor that we wanted to be sure that the dam was stable and good and in good working order.”

The Wiggins Lake Level Authority plans to have most of the work done by mid-December and completed in May of 2021.