Consumers Energy Helps Customers Impacted by COVID-19

Every little bit helps, especially during a pandemic. That’s why Consumers Energy is pledging funds to help residents and small businesses with their energy bills.

Consumers Energy has contributed $12 million to help relieve some of the burden caused by the pandemic. With this assistance, their goal is to help approximately 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses throughout Michigan.

So far, Consumers Energy has already provided over $16 million in aid to its customers. This includes suspending energy shut-offs for nonpayment for residential and most business customers, payment arrangements, and providing access to valuable financial resources that can help small businesses.

If you are currently struggling with your energy bills, you can contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050, or click here to be directed to their website. For more assistance for those experiencing hardships, dial 2-1-1 to be directed to local ‘help’ organizations in your community.

With even colder weather on the way, it is also important to start practicing energy-saving guidelines. You can learn how to save on energy as well as your bill, by taking an energy audit here.