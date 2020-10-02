AG Nessel Discusses Charges in Voter-Suppression Robocall Investigation

We have continuing coverage on charges filed by Attorney General Dana Nessel in a voter-suppression robocall investigation.

Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl both face multiple felonies after the attorney general says they were behind robocalls discouraging people from voting.

The calls went out in August to about 12,000 people in the 313 area code.

That includes Detroit.

Attorney General Nessel says those calls were to discourage people from voting in the November election.

Nessel says people should still be on the lookout for similar calls leading up to the November election.

“Voters should know this is going to be coming at you fast and furious from now until election day and even afterwards, but the important thing is to not believe everything you hear, but to find out and check what accurate information really is so that you know how to vote, when to vote and to make sure that your vote counts,” said Nessel.

It’s believed 85,000 robocalls discouraging people from voting were made across the country.