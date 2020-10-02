539K Signatures Submitted by Unlock Michigan to Repeal Whitmer Emergency powers

A Michigan group submitted more than half a million signatures Friday to repeal a law giving the governor broad emergency powers during the coronavirus crisis.

Unlock Michigan needs about 340,000 valid signatures for the bill to qualify.

They say state election officials can certify the measure in 60 days, but the secretary of state said it could take up to 105 days and noted that the deadline is 2022.

Republican organizers say they did not include about 1,200 signatures that were collected by circulators after they were trained on deceptive, possibly illegal tactics by a “liberal political operative.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is investigating the ballot drive.