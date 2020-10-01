Wellness for the Family: Healthy Tailgating a Home

We explore new tailgating traditions with Blue Cross Blue Shield’s health & wellness expert, Shanthi Appelö. She shows us a healthier take on our favorite football foods, and how you can easily make these at home.

Crispy Whole Wheat Tortilla Crust Pizza with Greek Yogurt Spinach Artichoke Dip

Ingredients

Lightened-up Greek Yogurt Spinach Artichoke Dip

10 oz box frozen chopped spinach, thawed

10 oz box frozen artichoke hearts, thawed

½ onion (red or yellow), finely chopped

2 medium cloves garlic, minced

8 ounces light cream cheese, at room temperature to make sure it will mix well

1/2 cup light sour cream

1/3 cup light mayonnaise

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ cup shredded Monterey jack cheese

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F Combine all ingredients except for Monterey jack cheese in blender, with the liquid ingredients first Pulse the blender so that the ingredients maintain a nice texture. Bake in oven-safe dish for 20 minutes or until the top cheese has melted and starts to become golden. Use for pizza topping or to dip with baked whole wheat tortilla chips

Tortilla Crust Pizza

Ingredients

4 whole wheat tortilla crusts

Spray olive oil

8 oz grilled chicken, sliced

Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

2 Roma tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup pickled jalapeños

Directions

Heat a medium-size pan over low-medium heat Spray olive oil on whole wheat tortilla lightly coating the surface Cook tortilla in the pan until golden brown and starting to get crispy Let cool for 5 minutes. Spread spinach dip, top with grilled chicken, jalapeños and tomatoes, and jack cheese. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, or until cheese has melted.

Optional: Switch up the spinach dip and coat the pizza crust with barbeque sauce and your desired toppings.

