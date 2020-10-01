Wellness for the Family: Healthy Tailgating a Home
We explore new tailgating traditions with Blue Cross Blue Shield’s health & wellness expert, Shanthi Appelö. She shows us a healthier take on our favorite football foods, and how you can easily make these at home.
Crispy Whole Wheat Tortilla Crust Pizza with Greek Yogurt Spinach Artichoke Dip
Ingredients
Lightened-up Greek Yogurt Spinach Artichoke Dip
- 10 oz box frozen chopped spinach, thawed
- 10 oz box frozen artichoke hearts, thawed
- ½ onion (red or yellow), finely chopped
- 2 medium cloves garlic, minced
- 8 ounces light cream cheese, at room temperature to make sure it will mix well
- 1/2 cup light sour cream
- 1/3 cup light mayonnaise
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- ½ cup shredded Monterey jack cheese
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450°F
- Combine all ingredients except for Monterey jack cheese in blender, with the liquid ingredients first
- Pulse the blender so that the ingredients maintain a nice texture.
- Bake in oven-safe dish for 20 minutes or until the top cheese has melted and starts to become golden.
- Use for pizza topping or to dip with baked whole wheat tortilla chips
Tortilla Crust Pizza
Ingredients
- 4 whole wheat tortilla crusts
- Spray olive oil
- 8 oz grilled chicken, sliced
- Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 2 Roma tomatoes, chopped
- 1/4 cup pickled jalapeños
Directions
- Heat a medium-size pan over low-medium heat
- Spray olive oil on whole wheat tortilla lightly coating the surface
- Cook tortilla in the pan until golden brown and starting to get crispy
- Let cool for 5 minutes.
- Spread spinach dip, top with grilled chicken, jalapeños and tomatoes, and jack cheese.
- Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, or until cheese has melted.
Optional: Switch up the spinach dip and coat the pizza crust with barbeque sauce and your desired toppings.
