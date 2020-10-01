Two Grand Rapids Men Arrested for Prescription Fraud in Chippewa Co.

Two men are facing 20 charges between the both of them in Chippewa County.

They are accused of prescription fraud.

Leroy McKay and Deiontreay Craft, both of Grand Rapids, are facing 10 charges each.

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Taskforce says one of the men called in a prescription to Sault Sainte Marie pretending to be a doctor from downstate.

Police waited at the pharmacy and arrested them both.

In their car, TRIDENT says they found a stolen gun and more prescription drugs.

They believe the pair got those drugs fraudulently another location.