Treetops Thursday: October Golfing

There’s about a month left to head to the greens for a few rounds of golf. Kevin McKinley, from Treetops Resort & Golf Course in Gaylord gives us the info on how to make the most of what’s left before the snow hits the ground.

“Our course is even more beautiful this time of year, because of all of the wonderful fall colors,” explained McKinley. “We’ve got a lot going on this month, and there’s still time to enjoy if you want to hit the links”.

McKinley encourages golfers to book their tee times as soon as possible. They are also offering their ‘play and stay’ packages which includes golf and lodging at their resort.

Click here to book your tee time, and to check out their up and coming events, and current deals.