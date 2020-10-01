Traverse City’s Yen Yoga & Fitness Closing Front Street Studio

One of Northern Michigan’s most popular yoga centers announced they’ll be closing their studio doors.

Traverse City’s Yen Yoga & Fitness has been on East Front Street for 10 years, but after November 22, they’ll be leaving the building they’ve called home for so long.

Studio director Sara Harding says the decision ultimately came down to two things: fitness center capacity restrictions and lower revenue through this quarantine and pandemic.

“We are at a point where we cannot align our overhead costs for rent and utilities to pay enough for people coming into the studio with our limitations of ten people,” said Harding.

After November 22, the studio will continue forward by offering virtual classes. They also plan on hosting yoga events in common community spaces, like the Cathedral Barns at the Grand Traverse Commons, and hopefully soon, the City Opera House. They will also host weekly, free classes for anyone to access.

Harding is hopeful about their future.

“During this pandemic, as we move through it, and we will come back to a new physical studio, and we just don’t know exactly when that will be…it will be when social distancing subsides…and most likely the mask mandate is relieved and that we can all gather again,” said Harding.

She says they may find a new studio somewhere else, but that remains to be seen.

Harding emphasized that now more than ever, it’s important for people to be intentional about spending money at local businesses to keep them alive.

For more information and FAQ’s about Yen’s studio closure, click here.