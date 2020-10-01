Pres. Trump Signs Bill Avoiding Government Shutdown

The U.S. has avoided the possibility of a government shutdown.

President Trump has signed a measure passed by Congress that temporarily extends funding for the government.

He was expected to sign it before Wednesday’s midnight deadline—but he was still flying back to Washington after a campaign rally in Minnesota.

The bill was signed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The measure effectively funds the government through Dec. 11, setting the stage for a lame-duck Congress session later in 2020.

The Senate passed the bill 84-10 on Wednesday. The Housed passed it earlier this week.