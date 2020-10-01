Pres. Trump Responds to Criticism After Telling Proud Boys to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’

President Trump is responding to some harsh criticism after one of the most controversial moments of the first presidential debate.

During the debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked the president if he would condemn white supremacy.

His response, “The Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” has prompted calls from allies and foes alike to clarify his comments

Wednesday, the president fielded a barrage of questions about the incident. He claims he doesn’t know who the Proud Boys are, but says they need to stand down and get out of the way of law enforcement.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. You have to give me the definition because I don’t really know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work. Law enforcement will do their work more and more, as people see how bad this radical liberal democrat movement is.”

President Trump also called for former Vice President Biden to condemn the actions of Antifa, a militant left wing political movement the president believes is behind recent violent protests in several American cities.