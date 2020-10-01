Pres. Trump in Quarantine, Top Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
President Trump tweeted that his staffer, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for COVID-19.
He and the first lady are awaiting their test results and quarantining.
Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020