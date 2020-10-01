Possible COVID-19 Case at Cherry Knoll Elementary

Traverse City Area Public Schools says a student at Cherry Knoll Elementary might have COVID-19.

TCAPS was informed on Thursday by the health department, which said the child is a “probable positive COVID-19 case.”

The school and health department are treating the case similar to how they’d treat a confirmed case.

The health department is notifying families if their kids had close contact with the student.

Cherry Knoll Elementary, buses and other potentially affected areas will be deep-cleaned Thursday evening before allowing students and staff to return Friday.