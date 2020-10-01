Pope Francis Refused to Meet With Pompeo, Citing Election as Conflict of Interest

Pope Francis declined to see U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while he visited the Vatican Thursday.

The pope said he does not see politicians during an election period.

The Catholic Church has recently been negotiating with China about religious freedoms in the communist country.

The Vatican accused Pompeo of trying to use that issue to attract voters in November’s presidential election.

In a speech in Rome on Wednesday, Pompeo called on the Vatican to defend religious freedom in China, saying “nowhere is religious freedom under assault more than in China.”