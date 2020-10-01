Paramedics in Jet Packs: U.K. Test Flight

Jet packs for paramedics could be the next great leap in medicine.

It sounds like science fiction, but it could drastically reduce EMS response times in mountainous areas.

During a test flight in the U.K., an operator flew over a rocky hillside in 90 seconds. It would have taken 25 minutes on foot.

The suit is covered in five mini jet engines, can reach 32 mph and flies for about five minutes.

It can also get to places a helicopter couldn’t land.

The designer, Gravity Industries, is hoping to help patients via jet pack by next summer.