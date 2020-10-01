MTM On The Road: Two Artists in a Barn Put on 7th Annual Show

For anyone looking for a wide range of creative and unique artwork, you’ll want to check out Two Artists in a Barn.

The art show put on by two artist friends, Dan Lee and Karen Coville, has been happening every year for the past seven years.

This year’s show will be taking place in a barn, of course, just one mile north of Remus on M-66 (30th Ave.).

You can check out all the artwork the first two Fridays and Saturdays in October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. When you step inside, you will be required to wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.

The barn will be filled with artwork from paintings to sculptures.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a sneak peek at the show and everything you can expect to see.