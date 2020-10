UPDATE: 78-Year-Old Antrim County Man Found Unharmed

UPDATE: Police say Verellen was found unharmed.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a 78-year-old man with dementia.

They say Farnk Douglas Verellen left his home in the Village of Central Lake on foot Thursday morning.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and slippers.

If you see Frank Verellen contact the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office at 231-533-8627.