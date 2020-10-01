Michigan Unemployment Benefits Extended to Total 59 Weeks

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says the unemployment insurance benefits period has been lengthened.

That means an extra 20 weeks of state unemployment, which is a max of about $360 a week.

The state is using the Federal Extended Benefits program to fund the extension.

The extra 20 weeks brings the total to 59 weeks.

The term in Michigan is usually 20 weeks, Gov. Whitmer added six weeks to that, and the federal government tacked on an additional 13 weeks of pay.

If a person lost their job in March, they would be covered through April of 2021.