Michigan Officials Report 891 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 891 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Officials say that today’s deaths include 11 that were identified during Vital Records review.

MDHHS says they conduct reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems three times a week.

Michigan now has 125,578 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,781 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of September 25, recoveries now stand at 95,051.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

