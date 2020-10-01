Michigan Budget Restores Funding for Going PRO Talent Fund

Continuing coverage now on Michigan’s 2021 budget signed Wednesday by Governor Whitmer.

It includes funding for the Going PRO Talent Fund.

The budget includes $28.7 million for the program that wasn’t funded in the 2020 budget.

It helps employers train workers and fill open positions.

Michigan’s Going PRO campaign has been helping companies train employees and fill open positions across the state since 2014. It’s been a big boost to areas like skilled trades and manufacturing.

“I know that manufacturers are always happy to see that come through. It’s a program that’s used in our region and really helps the employers advance the skill set of their employees so it creates opportunities for both businesses and for the workers,” said Rob Summers, Chairman of the Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council.

The program is now back in Michigan’s budget, and companies can start applying for funding next month. Michigan Works West Central says they’ve helped 50 companies across six counties secure a combined $2 million, training 2,000 workers over the first six years of the Going PRO initiative.

“This is a great time to receive the funding during the covid-19 pandemic. It’s difficult for local employers to find talent right now, so it’s critical that they’re able to upskill their current workforce to meet the changing needs,” said Executive Director Shelly Keene.

Needs that are not expected to change or disappear anytime soon.

“Everyone is faced with the same challenge with getting labor, finding people to do the work. It benefits the businesses but also really benefits the employees, it benefits the workers. They get new skills that gets them new opportunities, opportunities to grow in their business and take on new roles, get promotions, so it really addresses things on a lot of levels,” said Summers.

For more information about the Going PRO Talent Fund, eligible training and how to apply, contact Michigan Works! West Central’s Business Services team. For businesses in Mason County and Mecosta County, contact Merri Bennett at (231) 583-2029 or mbennett@michworkswc.org; for Lake and Osceola counties, contact Mark Buss at (231) 791-7065 or mbuss@michworkswc.org; for Newaygo and Oceana counties, contact Julie Sanders at (231) 538-0746 or jsanders@michworkswc.org.