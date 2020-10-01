Manistee Child Center Donates Cribs to Families in Need

October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness month, and Manistee County Child Advocacy Center wanted spread awareness to this issue.

They donated ten “cribettes” to District Health Department #10 and five to Transitions Women’s Wellness Center in Manistee.

The cribettes also come with a crib sheet, a baby sleeper, and information on keeping a safe sleep environment for babies.

Transitions owner and midwife Jennifer Cameron says the donation will allow her to help families in need.

“I have very limited means here in my facility and I do take clients on limited social economic situations so a good deal of my clients are struggling,” said Cameron. “If I can help them out and take some of the stress off of them, make sure that their babies are safe then it’s just a win-win.”

The cribs will go to expecting parents in the Manistee area who have limited economic means.