Man Arrested for Pointing Assault Rifle Through Window in Mt. Pleasant

Police arrested a man who they accuse of pointing an assault rifle at a group of people in an apartment.

The incident happened last Friday at the West Campus Apartments near Central Michigan University.

Mount Pleasant Police say the victims turned the suspect down when he asked to come inside and hangout with them.

About an hour later they saw the man pointing a gun at their window.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find him that evening.

Police say they later identified the man and used a warrant to search where he was living.

He now faces five counts of felonious assault, possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent and home invasion.