Lake City Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Threatening Driver with Crowbar

Troopers arrested a Lake City man they say threatened a driver with a crowbar.

It happened Monday afternoon on north White Birch Ave. in Lake Township.

The Michigan State Police says a truck pulled out in front of the car Zebulian Czygan was a passenger in.

They say when the truck stopped, Czygan pulled out a crowbar and threatened the driver. Then the car Czygan was in continued to follow the truck, which called 911 for help.

A trooper caught up with them on Goose Lake Road and arrested Czygan. He’s now charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.