House Works on Negotiating Stimulus Relief Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives is waiting to vote on a stimulus relief package, hoping they can make it more appealing to Republicans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent the afternoon negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The House may try to vote tomorrow.

Issues like state and local government funding and liability protections still need to be ironed out.

But despite optimism in the House, the bill would have to pass the Republican Senate, something Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t keen on doing.

“The latest bill from the speaker is no more serious than any of their political stunts going back months.”

The Trump administration wants a $1.5 trillion stimulus while some Senate Republicans supported a proposal that spends 500 billion.