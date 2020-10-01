House Passes $2.2 Trillion Relief Bill, But it’s Expected to Fail in The Senate

The U.S. House passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Thursday night—and the prospects for a deal between Democrats and the White House seem to be fading.

The revised Heroes Act would restore a popular benefit providing an extra $600 per week on top of unemployment benefits and deliver another round of direct payments.

But the bill is unlikely to move through the Republican-led Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats and the Trump administration were still far apart on issues including funding for state and local governments and a child tax credit.