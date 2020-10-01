Hook & Hunting: Archery Deer Season

Thursday marks the start of archery deer season across Michigan, and the DNR has several things they’re asking hunters to keep in mind.

They remind everyone that baiting remains illegal in the Lower Peninsula.

With recent mild winters, they’re also estimating the deer population has grown, so it could be a successful year for many hunters.

Hunters will also notice changes to deer check stations this year, partially because of the coronavirus.

“We have internal things that we’re going to do differently as far as keeping people at a distance within the check station, keeping ourselves at a safe distance from hunters who bring their deer in to be checked and then reducing contact points,” said Wildlife Biologist Vernon Richardson.

Hours at check stations will also be reduced.

And the DNR asks hunters to follow all the proper safety precautions, especially if you’re using a tree stand.