Harvest Feastivus Celebrates Local Wine & German Inspired Dishes

It’s the perfect time to celebrate the area’s harvest especially with some northern Michigan wines and locally sourced food. That’s why Left Foot Charley in Traverse City is hosting the Harvest Festivus at their Barrel Room location in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

The event is happing Sunday, October 4th with a four-course meal from James Perry Catering along with Left Foot Charley wines.

Seats will be available at 1 p.m .and 5 p.m. and tables can be reserved by calling Left Foot Charley at: 231-995-0500. The price is $65 per person or $55 for club members.