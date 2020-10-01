Ferris State University Celebrates Homecoming Week Virtually

Ferris State University is celebrating homecoming this week a little different this year.

COVID-19 forced the university to adjust this year’s homecoming celebrations. The bleachers are empty and there is no parade on North Michigan Ave.

“It’s usually the best parade of the year and it’s usually midday on Saturday, right before the football game, but that is also going virtual so it would have brought a lot of the community downtown,” says Jennifer Rumsey, owner of Schuberg’s Bar & Grill in downtown Big Rapids.

Rumsey says homecoming weekend is typically one of the busiest.

“Normally we would be prepping all week, decorating as well, but once we heard everything was going virtual we really don’t know what to predict,” said Rumsey.

Morgan Gallinger is a freshman at FSU. She says she was looking forward to her first college homecoming experience.

“It’s a part of the experience that everybody looks forward to going to college, so it’s very upsetting that it’s not normal this year,” said Gallinger.

In an effort to celebrate safely, the university decided to host a virtual homecoming.

Brandi Behrenwald, director of alumni relations at FSU, says, “We have everything from virtual 5K, to an at home with Ferris Pride Competition, a tailgating food recipe and then we were able to work with our campus partners and plan some virtual events.”

Behrenwald says the virtual homecoming allowed even more alumni to participate from all over the world.

“We even have a couple signed up in Canada who are participating in some of these events this week, so even though COVID has changed the way that we have dealt with homecoming on campus this week, it will change how we go forward because some of these virtual events that have taken off,” said Behrenwald.

Although campus looks a little different this year, Gallinger says bulldog pride hasn’t changed.

“At least it’s something different and try to make it feel less of a not normal week.”

Click here for the 2020 FSU Homecoming Parade Video

A list of all FSU Homecoming events can be found here: Ferris State Virtual HOMEcoming2020 Event Lineup