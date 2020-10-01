Fires in Northern California Strain Crews With High Winds, Hot Temperatures

Two sets of wildfires are still burning in Northern California, and firefighters are having trouble containing the flames.

So far, the Zogg Fire north of Sacramento and the Glass Fire in wine country are responsible for destroying more than 100 buildings. And 80,000 people had to leave their homes.

For the next 48 hours while fire crews work to contain the flames, they will be battling high winds and very hot temperatures.

This year wildfires in California have burned almost 25 times as much land compared to 2019.