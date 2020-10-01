Doppler 9&10 STEM – Volcanic Pumpkin

Now that we are in October, we can start talking about Halloween!! Today we are going to do an experiment that is both spooky and full-filled for the kids, a volcanic pumpkin.

What you need:

One or more Pumpkins, the more the merrier

Pure Baking Soda

Vinegar

food coloring

Cups (for stirring vinegar and food coloring)

Space Outdoors

How to:

Take out the seeds and carve a creative pattern into your pumpkins Pour baking soda into your pumpkins Fill up the cup with vinegar (half full) Mix vinegar with food coloring of choice Pour the vinegar/food coloring mix into the pumpkin Watch the reaction occur and the oozing begins!

