Crystal Lake Community to Host Physically Distant 2020 Fall Festival
The Crystal Lake Community Business Association is carrying on its annual Fall Festival coming up on October 3.
From 10 AM – 5 PM, at Downtown Beulah Village Park, attendees can enjoy physically distant activities such as a sidewalk art contest, trick or treat bag decorating, car show, and much more.
You can also visit the Haunted Darcy Library between 11 AM – 2:30 PM for some family-friendly frights.
Facemasks are required for all activities, and the event is subject to change per executive order.
