Couple Takes Fall Colors Road Trip As Wife Battles Alzheimer’s Disease

Certain areas of Northern Michigan are starting to see their peak in fall colors.

It is an absolutely beautiful time of year as the leaves change, but for a couple visiting from North Dakota, their fall colors trip means so much more.

“It’s really the most gorgeous time of the year,” said Mel Millsap.

Mel and Lisa Millsap have been married for more than 40 years.

In 2015, at just 55 years old, Lisa was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“In the beginning it was pretty easy, but it’s just gotten more and more difficult as time’s went on,” Mel said.

Now, Lisa is in the final stages of the disease.

She and Mel have always loved to travel, so they came up with this idea.

“I’m like Lisa, you wanna take a trip to Michigan? ‘Yep’ I go ‘okay, we’re going,’ that’s just Lisa,” Mel said. “She’s always been game to get out and do things.”

So that’s exactly what they’re doing alongside their granddaughter and Lisa’s sister.

“It’s rough to know I’m going to outlive my sister,” said Wendy Richards. “We don’t know when that day is going to come, it’s just hard to know all that.”

Their focus right now is living and enjoying every moment together.

“There’s times I’m having a rough day and she can still pull out a smile, she can still pull out a messing with me a little bit,” Mel said.

All along their road trip, they have also been raising awareness for Alzheimer’s.

“This disease is tough, and it’s going to change you, but you have to keep fighting, don’t let it break you,” Mel sad.

“ People who know somebody need to say what can I do to help you and when can I come and do it,” Wendy said.

And don’t go calling Mel “husband of the year”…

“I hear it too much, I only do it because I’m just crazy about Lisa and she would do the same for me,” Mel said.